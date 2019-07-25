NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Larry Brinton, a former Nashville newspaper and television reporter, has died. He was 88.
Brinton, was a reporter and editor at The Nashville Banner before moving on to television at WTVF and WSMV.
His reporting in 1976 on the scandals of then Gov. Ray Blanton led to the state legislature inaugurating Lamar Alexander a few days before his scheduled inauguration in 1977.
Blanton was later convicted in federal court of selling pardons.
Brinton had one of the first interviews with Marie Ragghianti, who Blanton had fired from a position with the State Board of Parole.
Brinton later played himself in the movie Marie, which was also Fred Thompson’s acting debut as himself. Thompson was Ragghianti’s lawyer.
The longtime reporter covered the Nashville sit-ins and the fatal plane crash of Patsy Cline near Camden, TN, in the 1960s and the death of Marcia Trimble in the 1970s.
Brinton moved from newspaper to television, joining WTVF 5 in 1979. He later worked five years at WSMV, retiring in 2008.
His wife, Rita, died last December. They had been married for 64 years.
The Brintons had two children, Larry Brinton Jr. and Michael W. Brinton, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
