NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A longtime criminal justice advocate has been arrested after fraudulently entering the newly-constructed Downtown Detention Center (DDC) Saturday.
Sheriff Daron Hall says 50-year-old Alex Friedmann, who is the managing editor of Prison Legal News, allegedly entered the DDC on at least three different occasions under false pretenses.
They say Friedmann was seen on surveillance video on December 30th, 2019, dressed like a construction worker in a yellow vest and dust mask. He was then seen spray painting around a key control room door and stealing a key ring.
Friedmann then reportedly returned to the DDC two hours later and replaced the key ring, but with two keys missing.
Sheriff Hall says on Saturday around 1 p.m., deputies recognized the individual, who was later revealed as Friedmann, entering the DDC again. He was detained in an area and was found carrying a cooler filled with burglary tools including bolt cutters and schematics of the DDC.
According to officials, he was seen on video trying to destroy the schematics by "ripping it and chewing it up."
"The seriousness of Mr. Friedmann's charges cannot be ignored. His actions have placed the safety and security of our entire community in peril, not to mention DCSO staff and inmates," Sheriff Hall said.
Friedmann is currently free on bond. He is scheduled to be in court in February.
