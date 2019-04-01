Brentwood Middle School Coach Michael Johnson

Michael “Mickey” Johnson

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Middle School is mourning the loss of a longtime coach and teacher. Michael “Mickey” Johnson died over the weekend, at the age of 68.

Johnson has been a teacher and coach at Brentwood Middle fore more than 31 years, since 1988.

The school posted on Twitter saying they are heartbroken by the loss of Coach Johnson.

Students were encouraged to wear Green and Gold or Orange and White on Monday to celebrate his life and legacy.

Johnson’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 4 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held before the service, starting at 1 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Williamson Medical Center Children’s Hospital.

