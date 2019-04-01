BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Middle School is mourning the loss of a longtime coach and teacher. Michael “Mickey” Johnson died over the weekend, at the age of 68.
Johnson has been a teacher and coach at Brentwood Middle fore more than 31 years, since 1988.
The school posted on Twitter saying they are heartbroken by the loss of Coach Johnson.
We are completely heartbroken over the loss of Coach Johnson. He has been beloved in the BMS Community for the past 31 years as a PE Teacher, Coach, and Mentor. Coach Johnson and his legacy will not be forgotten and will continue to live on at BMS for many years to come...— Brentwood Middle (@wcsBMS) March 30, 2019
Students were encouraged to wear Green and Gold or Orange and White on Monday to celebrate his life and legacy.
As we look to honor Coach Johnson, we want to celebrate two important aspects of who he was. He was a Viking and he was a Vol. So, we are encouraging students and staff to wear Green & Gold or Orange & White tomorrow to celebrate and honor Coach Johnson’s life and legacy. https://t.co/zaWsL7AvY8— Brentwood Middle (@wcsBMS) March 31, 2019
Johnson’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 4 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held before the service, starting at 1 p.m.
Memorials can be made to the Williamson Medical Center Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.