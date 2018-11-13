The cold weather can make all of us want to just stay curled up inside, but for some that can be a sign of a medical condition.
When temperatures go down, the region vice president for Centersone, Beth Hail says the number of clients needing service goes up.
“This is a tough time for the people we serve,” Hail said. “The days get shorter, the weather gets colder.”
Hail says many are struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder.
“They will avoid going out or doing some of their regular activities,” Hail said.
It’s a type of depression that comes with the seasons, possibly from lack of sunlight.
“Your circadian rhythm gets off of you get tired when you shouldn’t be tired and then you’re not tired when you should be sleeping,” assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Vanderbilt, Dr. Jonathan Becker said. “Decline in mood, so sadness. Decrease in energy. Decrease in motivation.”
Dr. Becker recommends light therapy to his patients from Labor Day to Easter.
“I recommend at least use it for 30 minutes in the morning,” Dr. Becker said.
The light mimics that outdoor light we lack in the winter, and can help with depression.
Dr. Becker says you should use a 10,000 LUX light, which we found range in price from about $40 to $450.
Dr. Becker says only use the light in the morning or afternoon, using it at night can disrupt your sleep.
It’s also recommended that you stay on your same routine during the winter, keep working out, get outside during the day and moderate your alcohol intake.
