NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Sumner county Captain Shane Clifford passed away from Covid-19 complications. Clifford has been at Vanderbilt hospital for more than 20 days after he developed pneumonia and took a turn for the worst. Monday, he was transported from Vandy to the funeral home, and his colleagues made sure they were the ones to escort him.
It was a somber start to the day at Vanderbilt university medical center. Emergency vehicles from across the mid-state lined up to take captain Shane Clifford home. His body in the back of the very ambulance he drove almost every day for decades. Clifford started as an EMT with Sumner County in 2002 and rose through the ranks eventually becoming captain.
“We’ve had to see so many people suffer. We’ve had to see so many people die to this, and despite all that has happened, these doctors these paramedics these nurses they …still come to work every day,” Chief Greg Miller said.
Clifford leaves behind a wife and two kids, as well as a long list of others he helped over the years. He was known for doing things like buying patients and their family’s gas. He volunteered to help kids in Nashville and once spent his own time and money driving down pallets full of donations to hurricane Harvey victims .
“That’s the kind of person he was,” Chief Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.