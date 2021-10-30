Long time Nashville Predators broadcaster Terry Crisp announces retirement at end of season

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A longtime studio analyst who covered the Nashville Predators announced his retirement at the end of the season.
Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp announced on Saturday. During the Islanders vs. Predators game coverage, Crisp said "it has been such a great trip."
Since the Predators' expansion season in 1998, Crisp has covered the team over the last 23 seasons. He served as an in-game analyst for 16 seasons before shifting to Predators live pre and postgame shows as a studio analyst.
Before his TV career, Crisp played 10 seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers from 1965-77.
Terry Crisp has spent the past 23 years growing SMASHVILLE to what it is today with his infectious personality, enthusiasm for the game of hockey, and passion for his community. Thank you, Crispy! https://t.co/WCsStl1dhX
