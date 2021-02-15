NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County Emergency Operations has been notified by Upper Cumberland Electric that long-term power outages are expected. Some customers could be without power until late Wednesday.
They warn that additional falling trees and limbs may fall throughout the night into Tuesday, which could cause more outages.
They urge residents to make alternate plans to stay with family before road conditions get worse. To report an outage, contact Upper Cumberland Electric. Do NOT call 911 to report an outage unless it is threatening life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.