NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is set to release guidelines Wednesday for long-term care facilities looking to allow limited visitation.
According to a release, facilities choosing to reopen to visitors must first meet the following prerequisites:
- Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;
- No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days;
- Compliant with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines;
- Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located.
Facilities who meet the prerequisites may allow visitation under the following guidelines:
- Making appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits;
- Limiting the number of visitors per resident and daily visitors per facility;
- Enforcing visitor social distancing and mask requirements; and,
- Screening all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry.
Facilities may utilize three options for limited visitation:
- In an outdoor setting, weather permitting;
- Using a visitation booth or protective barrier; and,
- A resident’s room if the visitor documents a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to the visit.
“From my own family experience, I know how heartbreakingly difficult and stressful it is to not see loved ones for weeks at a time,” Gov. Lee said in a release. “Our family members, friends, and neighbors in long-term care are our most vulnerable Tennesseans. Even limited visitation options will bring relief and support for residents and visitors alike, as long as we can ensure everyone’s well-being.”
