NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If people are heading out of town through the Nashville International Airport this week, they may be met with some long lines.
Karina Hennigs said she walked into BNA to have her bag checked and was met with a large crowd.
"It was just like a cluster. There was like nobody regulating the lines whatsoever," Hennigs said. "Anybody who fears COVID may have had a problem with that."
Hennigs is visiting her family for Thanksgiving in Florida this week.
"The only reason I was nervous is that I was going home to see my grandparents, who are over the age of 85, so I'm just trying to keep them safe from everything. I've been trying to quarantine before going home, and then all of a sudden I'm hit with this huge group of people."
News4 asked BNA officials if they have any plans to help try to prevent this from happening.
They sent us this statement:
"Masks are required and, as you know, we advise everyone—through signs, PSA announcements, social media--to practice social distancing while at the airport.
However, we do not post staff to restrain people or tell them how to line up physically. We will have more staff, as needed, involved in providing directions to make the process more efficient and orderly. That should help."
