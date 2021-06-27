NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Travelers heading to the airport this week are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before their flight departure due to an increase volume of passengers.
Early Sunday morning, News4 received images and videos from people at Nashville International Airport showing long lines extending outside of the airport.
By Sunday afternoon, some of the airlines check-in lines were long causing overcrowding and wait times.
“I was told the lines were out the door and down the sidewalk,” said Carmen, a Houston resident visiting Nashville this weekend.
Kyle Harris posted a video of the long security lines and shared it with News4.
“I also heard the TSA lines were really long. Arriving early is great but then again if you get here too early, you’re sitting on the floor and can’t check your bags.
With so many heading back home from the weekend, some of the passengers we spoke with like a group of women visiting Nashville for the weekend say they’ve seen an uptick in airport congestion in general.
“Our flight was completely full so, there was like no room on the plane. So that was another crowded aspect I guess,” said the group.
BNA Airport Officials are warning travelers to arrive at least two hours before their departure especially since ore-pandemic travel is back. Officials attribute the longer than normal lines due to the increase number of people traveling in the summertime especially on the weekends.
“I noticed it when we were leaving there were a lot of people heading out on vacation trying to get out of town, so yea I think it's worse than I’ve ever seen it,” said Susie Starr, another BNA passenger.
Because they've seen an increase volume of people throughout the airport some it's even more of a reason to get to the airport hours before take-off.
“I'm one of the weird ones because I like air travel anyway, so I consider it an adventure. So, getting here early is just part of what I do. And thank god I do because of things like this I mean the long lines that we see now are crazy,” said Carmen.
For more information on BNA and their wait times click here.
