Amya and Amanda Otero

Amya Otero and her mother Amanda

 Logan County Sheriff's Office

LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators in Logan County, KY are searching for a woman believed to be armed and dangerous who may have abducted her small child.

According to a release from Logan County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Amanda Otero was expected to show up with her 3-year-old child Amya Grace to an emergency custody hearing but never did. Amya's father told investigators that hew believed Amanda had possibly left the state with their child but could also be in Warren County.

Amanda Otero is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair. Investigators believe she could be in Bowling Green, but could also be in either Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, or Indiana as she has ties to those states.

Amya Otero is described as a white female around 3 feet tall, weighing approximately 37 to 40 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Investigators say Amanda Otero could be considered armed and dangerous and there are warrants out for her arrest. If you have any information, contact the Logan County Sheriff's Office at 270-726-4911.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee and beyond on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.