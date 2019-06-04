LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Investigators in Logan County, KY are searching for a woman believed to be armed and dangerous who may have abducted her small child.
According to a release from Logan County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Amanda Otero was expected to show up with her 3-year-old child Amya Grace to an emergency custody hearing but never did. Amya's father told investigators that hew believed Amanda had possibly left the state with their child but could also be in Warren County.
Amanda Otero is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blue eyes and dark hair. Investigators believe she could be in Bowling Green, but could also be in either Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, or Indiana as she has ties to those states.
Amya Otero is described as a white female around 3 feet tall, weighing approximately 37 to 40 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.
Investigators say Amanda Otero could be considered armed and dangerous and there are warrants out for her arrest. If you have any information, contact the Logan County Sheriff's Office at 270-726-4911.
