This week will mark one year since the tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee. Over the next few days, we're revisiting many of the communities still recovering. Now, we take a look at an East Nashville neighborhood that was devastated by the March 3 tornado.
"Many houses were so damaged, people couldn't stay in them any longer," said councilman Brett Withers. "People found other places to live, and it was a bit of a ghost town around here for a while. It took a couple weeks for Nashville Electric Service to get through. They had to rebuild the entire power grid. This area was in total darkness for weeks."
Now, nearly one year after the tornadoes, Lockeland Springs has all the sounds of rebuilding.
"In Lockeland Springs, I went through and counted," Withers continued. "We have 14 houses that are approved for a complete rebuild so far."
The damage is still very present at several other homes, some homes have been abandoned. Withers said while he's glad to see the rebuilding, he's also concerned it could make East Nashville less affordable.
"You had small modest houses that were paid for in many cases," he said. "Some of those folks who had to rebuild, their insurance may not have covered all of it. Now, they have a mortgage payment again. Just remember these people who still need help."
