ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Two schools in Antioch underwent precautionary lockdown procedures Wednesday as police searched for suspects.

This affected J. E. Moss Elementary School and Apollo Middle School.

Police were searching the area for two suspects in a car theft.

A Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson said the lockdown has since been lifted.

It's not clear if the suspects have been located.

