WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - The lockdown on the White House has since been lifted.
A lockdown was initially in place as people gathered outside the gates to protest the death of George Floyd, according to our sister station WRC.
Reports say the protesters gathered at 14th and U Streets in Northwest D.C., closing the area to traffic before marching to the White House.
Protesters were heard chanting "black lives matter," "I can't breathe" and "no justice, no peace."
The Secret Service took one woman into custody as she climbed over a barrier.
George Floyd died Monday in custody of Minneapolis police. Video surfaced showing Floyd on the ground telling officers he couldn't breathe, with now former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.
The four officers involved, including Chauvin, have since been fired from the police force. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third degree murder.
