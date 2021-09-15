NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Antioch High School was briefly on lockdown after shots fired call in the building's parking lot on Wednesday morning.
The call was reported to Metro Nashville Police around 8:42 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, there was no indication of a shooting occurring in the location.
The administration has lifted the school lockdown at this time.
