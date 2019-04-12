A man firing shots into the air prompted a lockdown of three schools on Friday morning.
A man was riding in a car with his girlfriend near the intersection of First Avenue South and Chestnut Street when he told her that he was going to kill her.
The man put a gun to the woman's head, according to police.
He got out of the car and fired several shots into the car at the intersection before fleeing to a nearby apartment complex where the man shot himself in the head and killed himself.
The woman in the car was not injured.
Three schools - Napier Elementary, Cameron Middle and Johnson Alternative - were placed on lockdown shortly after the incident. The lockdown was lifted later at the schools.
