NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – It’s something you hope never happens.
“I got a big clunk and a sudden stop.”
The elevator you just got on has stopped mid-trip.
In a one-year span, 323 people in Nashville called 911 saying they were trapped in an elevator.
“They can’t go anywhere, and they start getting hot because the ventilation shaft might be closed,” Daniel Tinnon, an Engineer with The Nashville Fire Department said.
That’s just the first problem. According to NFD, they’re seeing hundreds of cases where people are giving elevator alarm monitoring companies wrong addresses, sometimes listing their corporate headquarters address which could be in another state. So, when a person hits the “help” button on the elevator, emergency crews are sent elsewhere.
“They’re going to be calling the wrong location and we’re going to their headquarters versus going to the actual victim in the elevator,” Tinnon says.
A sure way to make sure crews go to the right location is to call for help on your cell phone if there is service in the elevator.
Though Tinnon says, “You need to know where you’re at and the name of the building you’re going into and possibly know what elevator number it is.”
Tinnon says it’s important not to panic while you wait for help.
