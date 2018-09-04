In a controversial move, Nike made Colin Kaepernick the "face" of the company's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

It has been two years since he played in the NFL.

The ad shows a tight shot of Kaepernick's eyes with the quote "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

Kaepernick has new deal with Nike though he's not in NFL The source says Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads.

Kaepernick gained notoriety after kneeling during the National Anthem, protesting what he calls social injustices in the United States.

The Titans and all other NFL teams wear Nike gear. The Titans wouldn't comment on this today, when asked about Nike's decision.

Across Music City, it wasn't hard finding folks wanting to weigh in.

+2 Upset customers destroy their shoes over Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick protest Nike's decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans burning with rage.

Andrea Edge and Tyree Sperling were out enjoying a beautiful day on Vanderbilt’s campus. Sperling proudly wore his Nike hat.

“I'm excited for him,” said Sperling.

“I would have to applaud Nike for still being able to recognize him and the cause that he's fighting for," said Edge. "I appreciate what they're doing.”

In downtown, veteran Mark Gant has a different take. He takes the national anthem protest personally.

“I was surprised Nike did that to be honest,” said Gant. “To kneel during something I fought for, and thousands of others fought for, is not the way to do it. Find some other way to get the attention.”

“I won't buy Nike now because of it. Nike just turned their back on us,” Gant adds.

Eddie Sweeny won't let an ad campaign influence how he spends his money.

“I really don't care. That's big business doing big things,” said Sweeny. “If I buy a pair of Nikes, I’m going to wear a pair of Nikes.”

In a statement, Nike said: “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward."

News4 reached out to Vanderbilt, MTSU, and the University of Tennessee’s athletics departments for this story for comment, but did not hear back.