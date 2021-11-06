NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The stage is set for a local Tennessee boxer’s biggest fight of his career.

Caleb “Sweethands” Plant will fight Mexican sensation Canelo Alvarez at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday night for the super middleweight title. Showtime Pay-Per-View is carrying the fight at 8pm CT.

Plant was born and raised in Cheatham County, TN, and is currently ranked No. 3 by ESPN among super middleweights.

Ashland City native Caleb Plant wins IBF super middleweight title Ashland City native Caleb Plant fought Jose Uzcategui on Sunday night and won the International Boxing Federation's super middleweight title.

Tension has been high between Alvarez and Plant in recent weeks, with press conferences turning into heated exchanges where security has had to separate the two fighters.

Plant even left the last photo face-off in September with a cut under his right eye.

Friends and family will be throwing a watch party for the fight at Don Pancho Mexican Restaurant in Ashland City to cheer on their local boy.

All are welcomed to join.