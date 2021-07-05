Nashville Computer provides I.T. services for about a hundred local businesses.
"Anything from investment firms, to small medical practices, to people within the music industry," said Nashville Computer owner Charles Henson.
Friday they were among the many who got word they may have been compromised in the Kasea attack.
"So at that point we just shut everything down and discontinued the remote access of that tool to gain access to our clients," said Henson.
Fortunately, it appears Nashville Computer is in the clear.
For many others that may not be the case.
"60% of small businesses that are hit by ransomware go out of business," said Bruce McCully is the Chief Security Officer for Galactic Advisors.
McCully said those impacted have a long road ahead.
"This takes days, weeks, and sometimes months to get back online," said McCully.
McCully also said this is a problem that is not going away.
"The FBI just released a report that ransomware will be more prevalent and it will be worse throughout this year and the following years," said McCully.
It's why McCully and others are encouraging business owners and their employees to take action.
They suggested creating stronger passwords and they said don't click on random links.
Also, you might consider paying for peace of mind.
"IT people can't proof read their own work so get somebody to audit the environment," said McCully.
"Security, it's been a risky business now and it's getting worse. The threat landscape has changed and every business needs to have a security professional on their side to have their back," said Henson.
McCully said businesses also need to have a plan in place in case they are attacked by ransomware, and it needs to be detailed right down to preparing the email that will go out to clients notifying them about the breach.
