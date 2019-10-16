Nashvillians held a vigil in honor of the Ft. Worth Murder Victim

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Locals stood in solidarity Wednesday night with a Texas community living in fear after the shooting death of a young black woman.

On Wednesday night, a vigil was held at Public Square Park in honor of Atatiana Jefferson. Jefferson was killed at her home in Fort Worth during a wellness check.

"We are seeing modern day lynchings," Taz Gaines who attended the vigil said. "Racism has not stopped because we won't address it. We say we live in a post racial society but it's not true and we see it in how our police officers deal with us."

Down in Fort Worth, residents are calling for the city manager and assistant city manager to resign. 

