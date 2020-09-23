Some middle Tennesseans are heading to Washington, D.C. this weekend for a dedicated prayer march led by evangelist Franklin Graham.
Beau & Susan Carroll are some of the locals taking the near 700-mile trip for Prayer March 2020 on Saturday.
"I think that it’s important to make sure that we are praying not only for our leaders but also for the country itself and for all those we feel like we were put in place here for a reason and then it’s such a time as this that we are supposed to be doing what we are doing," they said.
Prayer March 2020 is from noon to 2 p.m. The march will start the Lincoln Memorial and head to the U.S. Capital. There are seven stops where people will stop and pray for our country. They will pray for the government and the leaders as well as compassion and kindness.
Prayers of repentance prayer specifically for the leaders prayers specifically for the country praying for people to turn back to God.
"We want to be a part of God’s purposes on this earth we want to be a part of God‘s people praying for this country because we believe we are at a turning point in this country and then if we don’t turn back to God and repent for the things we have done this could go bad for us," Beau & Susan Carroll said.
