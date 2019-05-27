NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The WWE is returning to Nashville with one of its big summer events.
Bridgestone Arena announced on Monday that the WWE SummerSlam HeatWave Tour will be at the arena on Saturday, July 27.
Tickets go on sale on Friday.
The SummerSlam HeatWave will be held on Aug. 11 in Toronto.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE SummerSlam Heatwave Tour is coming to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, July 27th!🎟on sale Friday 5/31 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/n1TRyuP67J— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) May 27, 2019
