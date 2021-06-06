Bedford County shooting

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bedford County Sheriffs are investigating after they say a woman was shot in the head and survived. 

The call came into dispatch around 3 A.M. Sunday morning for a shooting on Whitaker Road near the Wheel community. 

Police say the woman was in a vehicle with three other people when Gulberto Olascoaga of Lewisburg shot into their vehicle multiple times. Two children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. 

Olascoaga was taken into custody and charged with four counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. He is being held in the Bedford County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond. 

