LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Sheriff's deputies in Wilson County are trying to catch the person seen on surveillance video trying to break into the Norene General Store last Tuesday. Police say the person was armed with a rock, but was ultimately unsuccessful.
The person is described as wearing blue jeans, a navy blue hoodie, white mask, and a beanie. When the rock the would-be burglar tried to use wouldn't break the window of the store, they eventually walked away. You're asked to call Detective McDonald at 615-444-1412 extension 227 if you have any information.
