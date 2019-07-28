GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Giles County Sheriff's Department deputy conducted a welfare check at a home on Agnew Road on Friday and arrested a man police say 91.6 grams of methamphetamine and guns in his possession.
According to the sheriff's department, Kyle Davis, 38, of Saint Joseph, Tennessee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of a firearm, theft of property, simple possession, and driving while license revoked/cancelled/suspended.
Davis is currently being held at the Giles County Jail on a $164,000 bond, and is awaiting his initial court appearance.
Deputy Daniel Connor made the arrest, with assistance from Deputy Dennis Keefer and THP Trooper Coble.
"Drug enforcement starts at the street level and I'd like to commend Deputies Connor and Keefer for their thorough patrol investigation leading to the seizure of a large amount of drugs and several unlawful guns off our streets," said Chief Deputy Brandon Beard.
