Two killed in motorcycle crash in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Lovers Lane in Wilson County Sunday evening.
According to THP investigators, Lovers Lane is closed in the 500 block while troopers gather evidence at the wreck.
It's not clear yet what led up to the crash.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.