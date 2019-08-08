RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Interstate 24 eastbound was temporarily closed overnight at the New Salem Highway exit after a sign fell.
THP officials say preliminary information indicated a tractor trailer struck a support pole for the sign. Tennessee Department of Transportation crews and Rutherford County emergency crews responded to the scene.
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office tells News4 that the truck was weaving and driving about 20 to 30 mph on the interstate. Deputies tried to stop him for about five miles and blocked the entrance ramps. After further investigation, it was found that he was suffering from a serious diabetic crisis.
News4 is working to determine the driver's condition, which is currently unknown.
Eastbound lanes of the interstate were blocked until about 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.