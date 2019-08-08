Interstate 24 East Sign Falls at New Salem Highway Exit

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Interstate 24 eastbound is closed in Rutherford County near New Salem Highway exit (mile marker 80) after a sign fell.

 Courtesy: THP Nashville

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Interstate 24 eastbound was temporarily closed overnight at the New Salem Highway exit after a sign fell.

THP officials say preliminary information indicated a tractor trailer struck a support pole for the sign. Tennessee Department of Transportation crews and Rutherford County emergency crews responded to the scene.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office tells News4 that the truck was weaving and driving about 20 to 30 mph on the interstate. Deputies tried to stop him for about five miles and blocked the entrance ramps. After further investigation, it was found that he was suffering from a serious diabetic crisis.

News4 is working to determine the driver's condition, which is currently unknown.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were blocked until about 11 p.m.

