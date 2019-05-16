NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Trevecca’s women’s basketball team will open the 2019-20 season with an exhibition game at UConn, one of the nation’s premier Division I programs.
Trevecca, which plays in Division II, will make the trip to Connecticut on Nov. 6.
The game will feature former Blackman star Crystal Dangerfield, who will be a senior for UConn, against her former high school basketball coach, Chad Hibdon, now the coach at Trevecca.
“We were just looking at options and what kind of experience we could have, and then Crystal and UConn came to mind and I thought this would be a special moment in her senior year, for us to share another memory. We’ve had a lot of memories when we were at Blackman,” said Hibdon.
Blackman won two state championships with Hibdon at the helm and Dangerfield as one of the top scorers. She was a two-time Miss Basketball and three-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.
Hibdon reached out to Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma with the idea of an exhibition game.
“We’ve had a lot of memories when we were at Blackman. To share another memory like that together because we have a special relationship, it’s something that was really appealing,” said Hibdon.
Dangerfield, who started all 38 games last year and averaged 13.3 points, was excited to be able to play against Hibdon’s team.
“Growing up when I was being recruited and also playing for him, I never thought any of us would be in this situation,” said Dangerfield, who visited with Hibdon on Thursday. “To have a piece of home come up to Connecticut with me is going to be kind of special.”
Dangerfield will also get a chance to play near home during her senior season. The Huskies are set to visit Vanderbilt after hosting the Commodores last year.
