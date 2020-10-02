NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The NFL has rescheduled this week's Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game for Sunday, Oct. 25, the league announced Friday.

The game will be played at noon at Nissan Stadium.

The Steelers game at Baltimore scheduled for Oct. 25 has been moved back a week to Nov. 1.

The Steelers and Titans now have a Week 4 bye, according to the NFL statement, and the Ravens bye will not be in Week 7.

The news of the game being rescheduled comes as ESPN reported two additional players had positive tests for COVID-19.

The positive tests bring the total to seven Titans players and seven other members of the organization.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the positive cases on Friday morning.

Two more Titans’ players tested positive today in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2020

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that NFL and NFL Players Association officials are in Nashville on Friday to review the situation with the Titans and their COVID-19 issues.

Source: NFLPA and NFL officials are in Nashville today to review the situation with the #Titans and their COVID-19 issues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020

The NFL has also informed teams that it has reached an agreement with the NFLPA to extend daily testing and that players and coaches are not allowed to leave their city during their bye week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Daily testing is now extended until further notice, per the NFL memo. That covers bye weeks, which is relevant with the #Steelers and #Titans unexpectedly getting theirs this weekend after Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak. https://t.co/57p4nceg8f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2020

Five players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this year: defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, linebacker Kamalei Correa and defensive back Kristian Fulton.

Previously cornerback Greg Mabin was placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 squad.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the placer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Sunday’s game was to the be the first in Nissan Stadium with fans in attendance. The Titans were going to have about 7,000 fans in the stands. Tickets for the game can be used on the rescheduled game.

The Titans next game is at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 11 against Buffalo.

Mayor John Cooper said on Thursday that fans would be allowed to attend the game as planned.

What happens if a player or club employee tests positive for COVID-19? Here are the current guidelines: pic.twitter.com/WcbcgCouWj — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 29, 2020