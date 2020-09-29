NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans has shut down its facility beginning Tuesday after several tests have come back positive for COVID-19.
“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and we are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow,” the Titans said in a statement released Tuesday morning.
The NFL said three Titans players and five team personnel tested positive for COVID in the most recent testing results.
“On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities,” the NFL said in a statement. “Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We Will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”
Titans linebacker coach Shane Bowen missed Sunday’s game at Minnesota because of COVID-19. It is not clear whether he tested positive or had been in contact with someone who had tested positive.
The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The game was to be the first to be played before fans at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee hosted Jacksonville on Sept. 20.
