COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three residents have died at a nursing facility in Cookeville after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with Signature HealthCARE of Putnam tell us all of the residents passed away last week at the facility and one of them was asymptomatic.
As of April 16th, 30 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive at the facility. They say the staff who have tested positive will not return to work without special and verified medical clearance.
Signature HealthCARE of Putnam also revealed that one resident who tested COVID-19 positive has recovered from the virus. Two other negative tests were found and removed from the unit.
Officials sent us the following release in regards to the reported deaths:
One resident passed on April 11th, 2020, while in the hospital. Another passed on April 12th, and the third on April 14th. Signature HealthCARE of Putnam is deeply saddened by these 3 losses. Our residents are like family to us, and the passing of any one of them is devastating.
The nursing facility says it is working with the Cookeville and Putnam County Mayor's offices and other city and county agencies for updates.
