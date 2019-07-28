Two killed in motorcycle crash in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash on Lovers Lane in Wilson County Sunday evening.

According to THP investigators, David Rollin, 68, and Lisa Rollin, 45, were killed in the crash. Both were from Lebanon and neither were wearing helmets.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Lovers Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a metal culvert. The motorcycle then went airborne traveling nearly 75 feet before turning end over end once it hit the ground. 

It's not clear yet what led up to the crash.

