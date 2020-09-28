NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings, is the team’s first official sports betting partner.
The announcement marks a historic moment in Tennessee as it represents the state’s first official partnership between a professional sports team and sports betting platform.
“We are thrilled to bring BetMGM to the state of Tennessee,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, in a news release. “BetMGM will deliver new experiences and levels of engagement to our fans and we’re excited to welcome them in as an official partner.”
As an official sports betting partner, BetMGM will receive brand visibility across multiple Titans digital assets and key in-game moments, such as field goal attempts, video board replays, and more. BetMGM will become the exclusive naming rights partner of the Titans’ television studio at Saint Thomas Sports Park, and will be home to Titans All Access, the Coach Mike Vrabel Show and additional content aired throughout Tennessee. BetMGM also will sponsor a soon-to-be-announced Titans raffle benefitting The Titans Foundation, which directs funds to community organizations across the state.
“The Titans are an incredible organization and we’re proud to have BetMGM as the team’s first official sports betting partner,” said BetMGM’s Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost in a news release. “This is truly a partnership between to great brands, and we’re excited to introduce Titans fans to new ways to engage with their favorite football team.”
BetMGM recently received a conditional license to offer online sports betting in Tennessee. The BetMGM mobile app is scheduled to go live in the state Nov. 1 when online sports betting is scheduled to launch, pending regulatory approval.
