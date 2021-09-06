NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Poison Center has seen a dramatic increase in calls for people experiencing issues after taking ivermectin for COVID-19.

Dr. Rebecca Bruccoleri, medical director of the TPC says between May 23 and August 23, they received 13 calls related to the anti-parasitic drug.

Many of those calls were for people accidentally getting the drug on their skin, Dr. Bruccoleri said.

However, the week of August 23, the TPC saw a big spike in calls, with 12 people calling in just that week for ivermectin, nearly all related to COVID, and all experiencing varying severity of symptoms.

"It can cause GI upset, it can cause neurological symptoms too,” Dr. Bruccoleri said. “We've been seeing people who have been having altered mental states because of this come in, so this can be a serious ingestion."

"It is concerning that we have seen that increase because it shows that a lot of people are using it.”

The drug, commonly used as a de-wormer in horses and livestock, has become an increasingly popular treatment for COVID-19 in recent weeks. The FDA and the CDC both say ivermectin should not be used to treat the virus.

If you ever need assistance from Tennessee Poison Control you can call their Poison Help Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

That hotline is available to take your call 24/7.