NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The TN Department of Health provides updates to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients diagnosed in the state.

In addition to the earlier reported 10 cases in Davidson County, additional counties of Sullivan, Rutherford, Hamilton, and Jefferson counties bring the total to 26:

CountyCase Count
Davidson10
Hamilton1
Jefferson1
Knox1
Rutherford1
Shelby2
Sullivan1
Williamson9

* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to TDH or tested by TDH since January 21, 2020. These figures are updated daily at 2 p.m. Central time and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

Davidson County Coronvirus cases up to 10
TN Coronavirus diagnoses now up to 18, doubled overnight
TN Dept. of Health: 9 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
 
 

