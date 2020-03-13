NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The TN Department of Health provides updates to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients diagnosed in the state.
In addition to the earlier reported 10 cases in Davidson County, additional counties of Sullivan, Rutherford, Hamilton, and Jefferson counties bring the total to 26:
|County
|Case Count
|Davidson
|10
|Hamilton
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|1
|Rutherford
|1
|Shelby
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Williamson
|9
* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to TDH or tested by TDH since January 21, 2020. These figures are updated daily at 2 p.m. Central time and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
