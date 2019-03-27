KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Holly Warlick has been fired as women's basketball coach at the University of Tennessee.
The university announced in a press release on Wednesday that athletics director Phillip Fulmer met with Warlick on Wednesday when he informed her of the decision.
"Holly and I met this afternoon, and I informed her of the decision to change leadership within the program," Fulmer said in the news release. "Holly had dedicated most of her adult life to the University of Tennessee and the Lady Vols program. She loves Tennessee, and Tennessee needs to always love her back. She was front and center as this program developed into the model for women's intercollegiate excellence.
"While it certainly stings to make this decision, I am charged with doing what I believe is best for this storied program. It's important to all of us that Lady Vols basketball maintains its status among the elite."
Fulmer said a national search for the next Lady Vols coach is underway. Assistant coach Dean Lockwood will maintain operational oversight of the program until a coaching hire is made.
Warlick led Tennessee to the NCAA Tournament in all seven seasons after taking over from Hall-of-Fame Coach Pat Summit. She posted a 172-67 record but was not able to lead the Lady Vols back to the Final Four.
Tennessee’s last final four appearance occurred in 2007-08 when Summitt’s team won the school’s last national championship.
The Lady Vols won three SEC championships during her tenure - regular season titles in 2013 and 2014 and a SEC Tournament championship in 2014. Her teams advanced to the Elite Eight three times - 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Her 2018-19 squad was 19-13 and posted the program's worst record of all time, finishing 19-13 and 7-9 in the Southeastern Conference - the first time in program history finishing below .500 in league play.
Warlick was a three-time All-American at Tennessee playing for Summitt from 1976-1980. She returned to Tennessee as an assistant coach in 1985. She became associate head coach in 2005 before being promoted to head coach upon Summitt’s retirement.
Stadium national basketball writer Jeff Goodman reported Warlick was fired first.
Tennessee has parted ways with women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick, source told @stadium. Went to the NCAA tourney in all seven seasons after taking over for Pat Summitt, but was unable to get the Vols to a Final Four.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 27, 2019
