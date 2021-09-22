MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Police in Mt. Juliet spent over an hour searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday night. Police say the meeting was a drug deal gone wrong.
Police say two teens were planning to meet in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Division Street, but for reasons unknown that meeting ended with one of them being shot. A detective happened to be in the same parking lot when the shooting happened. That officer was able to alert other officers to where the suspect fled. They were ultimately found in the Hickory Station Townhomes.
The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries and the other teen was taken into custody for the shooting.
MJAlert: The search is complete, & a person of interest is in custody. The victim, a 17YOA of Nashville, is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.