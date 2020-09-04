GALLATIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Sumner Regional Medical Center’s Wound Care Center has again been presented with the Center of Distinction award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
Sumer Wound Care achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal.
There were 601 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 367 achieved the honor.
"Our clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction scores showcase what an excellent wound care clinic can provide to a community,” said Brandon Mewbourne, MD, medical director of Sumner Wound Care. “Modern wound care treatment can save lives and provide a higher quality of life for so many patients; we are grateful to be recognized for delivering this level of care to Middle Tennessee.”
The treatments offered at the Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, bio-synthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.
The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
