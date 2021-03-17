FRANKLIN COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old boy with special needs at Franklin County High School died while eating lunch on Thursday afternoon last week.
Confirmed by the schools principal Roger Alsup, the Junior was eating his lunch in the classroom when he began to choke on the food.
Alsup said a code team responded to the classroom and did everything they could in order to help the student.
"Law enforcement and paramedics did what they could," said Alsup.
Teachers, students and staff with the school are expressing their sadness during this difficult time for the school and the family.
