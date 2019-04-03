LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A busy section of Interstate 40 in Wilson County will soon be widened to four lanes.
Construction has begun on the project to widen the interstate to four lanes between Highway 109 and Interstate 840.
“The travel impacts will be you’re in a narrower space, less of a shoulder and the speed limit is down to 55 miles per hours,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte.
As drivers approach the Highway 109 exit going eastbound, be prepared to slow down.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation found 70,000 vehicles pass through the area every day.
The widening project was a long-time coming.
“When we did the widening up to 109 a few years ago, we wanted to take it all the way to 840,” said Schulte. “We had to cut the project into two single projects.”
The project is one of two major constructions projects in Wilson County.
TDOT is also working to widen Highway 109 from the Highway 70 intersection to the Cumberland River and a separate project in Sumner County to widen the road to four lanes from the river to Airport Road.
The road construction on I-40 will be done behind concrete barriers for the most part. If additional lane closures are needed during the project, work will be limited to the overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
TDOT said the I-40 construction project won’t be finished until August 2021.
