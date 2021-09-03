NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee schools have a new remote learning option.
Last week, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced that schools would apply for a temporary remote learning waiver. This announcement is only for individual schools.
On Thursday, Schwinn stated the state had approved ten waivers while there were two rejections.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Schools across Middle Tennessee are dealing with quarantines and closures as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
"Part of it is telling the state this is where we are, and we will respond appropriately. The other example is there are bus shortages across the state, and that's going to continue to be that way," Schwinn said. "And that might mean you have 99 percent of staff, but if you can't get kids to school, that is a reasonable thing to ask for accommodation for."
Governor plans to make no changes to COVID-19 response as state sees record number of hospitalizations
Thursday is the second day in a row that Tennessee has set a record for the highest amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
One of those schools was in Overton County. Districts could offer it last year through "continuity of learning plans." Still, this year, that process can only happen if four conditions are met. They include:
President and CEO, Professor of Internal Medicine at Meharry Medical College James E.K. Hildreth said the number of COVID cases among Tennessee children is "unacceptable and unnecessary."
ICYMI, Tennessee now has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases among children (>11,000/100,000). This is unacceptable and unnecessary. Mask mandates without opt outs & vaccination of all eligible, especially teachers & school staff, are urgently needed to protect children.— James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) September 3, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.