NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee schools have a new remote learning option.

Last week, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced that schools would apply for a temporary remote learning waiver. This announcement is only for individual schools.

On Thursday, Schwinn stated the state had approved ten waivers while there were two rejections.

"Part of it is telling the state this is where we are, and we will respond appropriately. The other example is there are bus shortages across the state, and that's going to continue to be that way," Schwinn said. "And that might mean you have 99 percent of staff, but if you can't get kids to school, that is a reasonable thing to ask for accommodation for."

One of those schools was in Overton County. Districts could offer it last year through "continuity of learning plans." Still, this year, that process can only happen if four conditions are met. They include:

More Information The governor declaring a state of emergency

That state of emergency disrupts traditional school operations

The school provides notice of intent to implement the continuity of learning plans

The Tennessee Department of Education grants permission

President and CEO, Professor of Internal Medicine at Meharry Medical College James E.K. Hildreth said the number of COVID cases among Tennessee children is "unacceptable and unnecessary."