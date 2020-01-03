NEW YORK, NY (WSMV) -- Forward Corey Perry has been suspended from the Dallas Stars for an elbow check to the head that resulted in Ryan Ellis having to leave the Winter Classic on New Year's Day.
NHL Player Safety announced the suspension Friday. Following review by the NHL head office, Perry will be out for five games, and forfeit his salary for those games, $40,322.60, to go into the NHL player's emergency assistance fund.
For a video explanation of the ruling, visit the NHL website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.