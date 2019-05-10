NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Friday afternoon TN Speaker Glen Casada released a statement announcing the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate an email sent by his former Chief of Staff.
Speaker Casada submitted a letter requesting the House Ethics Committee issue an advisory opinion regarding his actions related to the resignation of his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, related to racist and vulgar text messages.
Casada stated the state District Attorney General's Conference has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate an email student activist Justin Jones sent to Cothren, who forwarded it to the local District Attorney.
Casada's statement went on to say:
"My desire is for this independent review to be completed as quickly and thoroughly as possible and for all of the facts to come out. To that end, I have instructed the Speaker's office and the joint Legislative Information Services staff to fully and immediately comply with all requests for information related to that email made by the special prosecutor."
