MADISON, TN (WSMV) -- 96-year-old Waurine Winters was reported missing from her home Sunday afternoon.
Police say her son went to check on her at 6:00pm Sunday, and discovered she was missing after seeing her Saturday night.
She is 4'9" tall, weighs 88 lbs, and has walked away from her home before.
If you see her please call 615-862-8600.
