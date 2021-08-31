MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet have evacuated the Harmony Senior Living Community after an unruly person dropped a 'suspicious package' while arguing with staff.

MJAlert: A suspicious package investigation is underway at Harmony Senior Living Community, 103 Belinda Pkwy | Details: https://t.co/Zv0z2kLx2C — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 1, 2021

The person who left the package is in police custody, but Mt. Juliet Police say the evacuation is out of 'an abundance of caution'.

No residents or staff were hurt by the disorderly man.

This is the second suspicious package call in the Midstate Tuesday. Just an hour earlier, La Vergne Police evacuated a shopping complex for a suspicious package. That scene was cleared without incident.