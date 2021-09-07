MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - After a roughly three and a half hour meeting on Tuesday evening, the Rutherford county school board made no decision on a mask policy. A motion was put forth and seconded to keep masks optional, but that failed.
Parents on both sides were very vocal about their feelings. Many held signs showing their opinions during the meeting
“Many of us can’t be here tonight. Many of us are sick with Covid, some of us are quarantined, some of us have medically fragile children who can’t be risked,” Lea Maitlen, one of the parents at Thursday’s meeting who wanted a universal mask policy put in place in the school district said. She is with the group Safe RCS; a group of about 1400 parents.
“Those of us who can be here are here to ask for universal masking from the school district. We want this board to institute a layered approach to Covid mitigation so our kids can safely attend school,” Maitlen added.
“We the parents are here to asset our rights as guardians of our children. I don’t co-parent with the school board,” Adam Williams, a parent who says he wants the choice for his child said. “We’re not really here to ask for permission about this any more. We’re here to assert our rights as parents. My son still has constitutional rights,” he added.
It wasn’t just parents who came to voice their concerns. Students in the school district did as well. More than four students took to the podium calling for the district to put a mask mandate in place.
“This isn’t just about students health, our futures are at stake,” Will Severn, A Rutherford county school student who spoke at the meeting asking the board to put a mask mandate in place for the district said. “Our health our livelihood, our futures are stake and we are at your mercy,” he added.
“It is impossible to ask our students to do our best in school when you refuse to do the best for our students,” another student who spoke at the meeting told the board.
The Rutherford County Schools Covid-19 data shows between August 30th & September 3rd, there have been 90 reported cases of employees who tested positive for Covid-19. The Total number of positive Covid-19 student cases reported are 1,022.
During Thursday’s meeting, The health Services supervisor, Sara Winters said the last administrative procedure update was August 23rd, included in that procedure change was now staff and student would be required to quarantine if exposed to a positive case in the school setting. Before that procedure change, there was the option to not quarantine if exposed to a positive case in the school setting.
The Medical adviser for Rutherford schools also spoke to board members during Thursday’s meeting
“I stand here to offer this medical advice in order to protect the medical needs safety and welfare of the students and employees by recommending a temporary mask mandates in Rutherford county schools,” Amanda, a pediatrician who is also new to the role of Medical adviser for Rutherford schools
Chris Littleton who isn’t for a mask mandate called for more actions beyond masks while working with people who would like to have universal masking in schools
“I think we’re fixated on this idea to mask or not to mask and that’s more actually solving any long term problems and so that’s where we need to get to. Some kind of long term solution,” said Littleton. “If you actually get the parties that care the most involved and work through these ideas I think there is a Solution that can come from that and I’m already seeing a light in the tunnel. Just talking with people on the other side, he added.
The board did decide to start a committee that will discuss options to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the school district.
