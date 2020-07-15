Roman Josi goal - 10/8/19

Roman Josi #59 celebrates his second goal with Ryan Johansen #92 of the Nashville Predators against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena on October 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

 John Russell

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After a nearly five-month pause, the Nashville Predators will return to the ice in just a few short weeks. 

The Preds first game of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Sunday, August 2 at 1 p.m. CT.

The Preds hold a 1-1 record against Arizona for the season and will face the Coyotes in a best-of-five series. The winner of the series will enter the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game Two is set for August 4 at 1:30 p.m. CT and Game Three on August 5 at the same time. 

Nashville will also face the division rival Dallas Stars in an exhibition match ahead of the Qualifiers on July 30 at 3 p.m. CT. 

Broadcast details for the exhibition game and Arizona series are expected to be released soon.

