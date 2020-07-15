NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After a nearly five-month pause, the Nashville Predators will return to the ice in just a few short weeks.
The Preds first game of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Sunday, August 2 at 1 p.m. CT.
The Preds hold a 1-1 record against Arizona for the season and will face the Coyotes in a best-of-five series. The winner of the series will enter the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With their captains leading the charge, @rjosi90 and the @PredsNHL collide with @OEL23 and the @ArizonaCoyotes. Who comes out on top? #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/KIiJvP5C17 pic.twitter.com/UTgjBiKBkD— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 15, 2020
Game Two is set for August 4 at 1:30 p.m. CT and Game Three on August 5 at the same time.
Nashville will also face the division rival Dallas Stars in an exhibition match ahead of the Qualifiers on July 30 at 3 p.m. CT.
Broadcast details for the exhibition game and Arizona series are expected to be released soon.
