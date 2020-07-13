NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After months of no hockey due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nashville Predators are finally lacing up their skates and returning to the ice.

Last week the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association reached an agreement on a plan that will bring teams back onto the ice for the 2020 postseason and the foreseeable future.

There are two notable pieces of Friday’s agreement.

The first includes the approved framework for the league’s “Return to Play” plan, in which 24 teams will begin competition for the Stanley Cup on August 1 with a round of Stanley Cup Qualifying games.

Monday starts the two-week training camp for the Preds and the other 23 teams competing in the postseason.

The second part of the deal is the extension of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement through the 2025-26 season.

It basically means the NHL will be have games for the next six seasons.

Starting July 26, the Preds will travel to the Western Conference Hub City of Edmonton, where they will face off against the conference rival Arizona Coyotes for a best-of-five Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round.

Those games will start August 2 at the Edmonton Oilers home arena Rogers Place.

The full schedule for Nashville's qualifying round against Arizona can be found below.

Game 1: August 2

Game 2: August 4

Game 3: August 5

Game 4: August 7 (if necessary)

Game 5: August 9 (if necessary)

Timing and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The Preds are also asking fans to send in video of themselves cheering on the team that will be used virtually during the qualifying round. More information on that can be found here:https://bit.ly/2AWJcXi