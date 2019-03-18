Predators' Austin Watson suspended without pay while undergoing alcohol abuse treatment The NHL and the NHL Players' Association announced Tuesday that Predators' forward Austin Watson will be suspended without pay while he undergoes treatment for ongoing struggles with alcohol abuse, effective immediately.

The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced Monday that Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) program.

Watson’s care continues to be administered pursuant to the NHL/NHLPA SABH program.

The Predators released a statement about Watson's status change.