austin watson roster photo

Austin Watson is a left winger for the Nashville Predators.

 (Source: Nashville Predators)

The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced Monday that Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) program.

Watson’s care continues to be administered pursuant to the NHL/NHLPA SABH program.

The Predators released a statement about Watson's status change.

"Consistent with the recommendations of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the program. Because of the personal nature and the steps outlined in the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, and our exclusive focus on Austin and his family’s well-being, there will be no further comment on this matter."

