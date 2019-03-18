The NHL and the NHL Players' Association announced Tuesday that Predators' forward Austin Watson will be suspended without pay while he undergoes treatment for ongoing struggles with alcohol abuse, effective immediately.
The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced Monday that Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) program.
In an Instagram post on Friday, Watson says he has been dealing with anxiety, depression and alcoholism since he was 18.
Watson’s care continues to be administered pursuant to the NHL/NHLPA SABH program.
Predators forward Austin Watson plead "no contest" to domestic assault charges today in Williamson County Court.
The Predators released a statement about Watson's status change.
"Consistent with the recommendations of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the program. Because of the personal nature and the steps outlined in the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, and our exclusive focus on Austin and his family’s well-being, there will be no further comment on this matter."
